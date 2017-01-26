Here are the deleted tweets from Badlands National Park protesting Trump's social media gag order

The National Park Service has emerged as somewhat of a symbol of the resistance against President Trump in recent days. First they retweeted an image comparing Trump’s inauguration crowd size to Obama’s. And now a former employee has hijacked the Twitter account for Badlands National Park, posting several facts about climate change. This show of protest arrived on the same day that trump reportedly placed a gag order on the EPA.

