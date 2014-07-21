Here Are The Australian Victims Killed In The Malaysian Airlines MH17 Disaster

Picture: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

The Malaysian Airlines jet disaster has claimed the lives of 298 passengers and crew, including 37 Australian citizens and residents.

Departing Amsterdam at 12.15pm, local time, flight MH17 was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 6.10am Malaysian time. It was shot down over Ukrainian airspace, and there were no survivors.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott there were 28 Australian citizens on board as well as nine permanent residents.

Abbott made this statement on Friday:

The thoughts and prayers of all Australians today are with the families and loved ones of the Australians that have tragically been killed on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Our hearts go out to the families of all the dead… We can’t restore them to life but we can and will do everything to support them in this sad and bitter time because that is the Australian way – we help in times of trouble.

Here are the Australians and Australian residents confirmed killed in the disaster:

Western Australia Nick Norris, from Perth. Perth man Nick Norris and his three grandchildren Mo Maslin, aged 12, Evie Maslin, 10, and Otis Maslin, 8.

Perth couple Arjen and Yvonne Ryder were returning from the Netherlands after visiting Mr Ryder’s family. He was a senior employee at WA’s Department of Agriculture, Mrs Ryder was a special needs teacher.

Mother-of-two, Edel Mahady, 50, was returning to Australia after visiting her family in Ireland.

New South Wales Jack O’Brien. Image: Supplied. 25-year-old Jack O’Brien from Sydney, New South Wales. His family released this statement:

“The life of our beloved son and brother, Jack, has been ended so suddenly. We are devastated at his loss, as are Jack’s extended family and friends. Jack, just 25 years old, was returning from a fantastic seven week holiday in Europe. He was loved so much.”

Sydney Catholic nun Sister Philomene Tiernan, who worked at the private school Kincoppal-Rose Bay.

Sister Tiernan. Image: Kincoppal, Rose Bay. Retired Illawarra school teachers Michael and Carol Clancy, aged 57 and 64. They were on a holiday to celebrate his retirement.

Victor Oreshkin, who is understood to be in his 30s, was returning from a European holiday.

Sydney kindergarten teacher and German national Gabriele Lauschet, 47, was returning from visiting her mother in Germany.

Northern Territory Emma Bell. Source: Facebook Emma Bell, a teacher at an Aboriginal school in Arnhem land, who grew up in NSW, is among those killed on her way home from a global holiday.

Recently retired Wayne and Theresa Baker were killed on MH17 after travelling around Europe for six weeks.

Victoria Melbourne couple Albert and Marie Rizk.

27-year-old Melbourne University student Elaine Teoh. Malaysian, living in Australia and her Dutch-national partner Emiel Mahler also 27.

A family of five who lived in Melbourne: Hans van den Hende, his wife, Shaliza Dewa; their sons, Piers, 15, and Marnix, 12, and daughter Margaux, who was eight. The Age reports they were on holiday in Amsterdam.

Real estate agent Albert Rizk. Victorian teacher Frankie Davison and her husband Liam Davison.

27-year-old Itamar Avnon was returning from visiting family in The Netherlands. He was a student at Melbourne’s Swinburne University.

Elaine Teoh. Image: Facebook. Marco Grippeling, an IT professional originally from the Netherlands, was returning to Victoria.

Mary and Gerry Menke were returning from a European summer holiday.

Mona and Garry Lee were returning from holidays. They leave behind two adult daughters who live in Melbourne.

Queensland Dr Jill Guard. Image: Facebook. Queensland doctors Roger and Jill Guard.

Burleigh resident Helena Sidelik, 56, was returning home to the Gold Coast after a European holiday. Helena Sidelik. Image: Facebook

Parents of three sons, retirees Howard and Susan Horder.

The ACT Canberra resident and mother-of-two daughters Liliane Derden.

