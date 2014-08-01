Here Are The Australians Heading Home Early From The Commonwealth Games

Francois Etoundi. Photo: Alex Livesey/ Getty

Australian Commonwealth Games weightlifter Francois Etoundi, who was arrested yesterday, has been charged with the assault of Welsh weightlifter Gareth Evans.

Etoundi pleaded guilty in Glasgow Sherriff’s Court for head-butting Evans after an alleged altercation over a woman.

He is expected to be sent home to Australia before the closing ceremony and have his accreditation stripped.

In other Commonwealth Games news, athletics coach Eric Hollingsworth is expected to land back in Australian today after being suspended for his comments about hurdler Sally Pearson.

Off the track, former Australian pole vault champ Steve Hooker has left the Ten’s commentating team to return to his wife, Ekaterina Kostetskaya, in Australia.

Kostetskaya, a middle-distance runner, has been banned from competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency for two years for failing a drug test.

