Here Are The Australian Suburbs Where You'll Find The Most Bankrupts

A suburb in Victoria has the highest number of bankrupts per head of population in Australia.

It’s postcode is 3809, it’s called Officer and sits about 50 kilometres south east of Melbourne.

About one in every 164 people in the area is bankrupt, according to the latest numbers from the Australian Financial Security Authority.

However, the actual number of bankrupts is small, eight this year compared to four the year before. It’s just that there aren’t that many people in the area, 1,761 according to the 2011 census.

Perhaps the rural downturn has hit them harder than most.

The postcode with the highest number of bankrupts is 4211, a group of suburbs inland from the Gold Coast (Advancetown, Beechmont, Binna Burra, Carrara, Clagiraba, Gaven, Gilston, Highland Park, Lower Beechmont, Mount Nathan, Natural Bridge, Nerang, Numinbah Valley, O’Reilly, Pacific Pines, Southern Lamington).

It has 169 bankrupts, an increase of 7.6% from 157 in 2011–12. The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 246 people.

The area of more than 56,000 people has a high unemployment rate at 7.5% in 2011, almost two full percentage points higher than the national average.

Here’s the state by state breakdown with the three suburbs recording the highest number of bankrupts in 2012-13:

New South Wales:

The number of bankrupts fell 10.8% to 7,024 in 2012–13. The number of bankrupts in Greater Sydney fell 11.5% to 4,369.

The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in New South Wales is 1 bankrupt to 755 people.

The three postcodes with the highest number of bankrupts:

Mt Druitt , postcode 2770:

114 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 34.1% from 173 bankrupts in 2011–12. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 361 people.

113 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 15.0%. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 470 people.

110 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 20.9% from 139. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 633 people.

Victoria:

The number of bankrupts in Victoria fell 0.7% to 4,301 in 2012–13. The number of bankrupts in Greater Melbourne increased 0.5% to 3,045 and Rest of Victoria fell 3.7%, to 1,256 in 2012–13.

The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in Victoria in 2012–13 is 1 bankrupt to 963 people.

Weribee , postcode 3030:

93 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 121.4%. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 606 people.

81 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 25% from 108. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 599 people.

78 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 7.1% from 84. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 532 people.

Queensland:

The number of bankrupts in Queensland fell 3.3% to 6,331 in 2012–13. The number of bankrupts fell 1.1% in Greater Brisbane to 2,760 and fell 4.8% in Rest of Queensland to 3,571 in 2012–13.

The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in Queensland is 1 bankrupt to 516 people in 2012–13.

Suburbs inland from The Gold Coast , postcode 4211:

169 bankrupts, an increase of 7.6% from 157. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 246 people.

121 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 12.9% from 139. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 189 people in 2012–13.

116 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 6.4% from 109. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 323 people.

South Australia:

The number of bankrupts in South Australia fell 0.4% to 1,574 in 2012–13. The number of bankrupts fell 1.4% in Greater Adelaide to 1,205 and increased 2.8% in Rest of South Australia to 369.

The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in South Australia is 1 bankrupt to 790 people.

Salisbury , postcode 5108:

59 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 3.3% from 61. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 479 people.

54 bankrupts in 2012–13, a rise of 22.7% from 44. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 263 people. This was the second highest proportion of bankrupts in the adult population in South Australia.

53 bankrupts in 2012–13, a rise of 32.5% from 40. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 387 people.

Western Australia:

The number of bankrupts in Western Australia and Other Territories fell 7.2% to 1,534. This was driven by a 10.7% fall in the number of bankrupts in Greater Perth to 1,167. The number of bankrupts in Rest of Western Australia and Other Territories increased 6.1% to 367 in 2012–13.

The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in Western Australia and Other Territories is 1 bankrupt to 1,111 people.

Mandurah , postcode 6210:

58 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 35.6% from 90. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 817 people.

54 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 12.5% from 48. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 566 people.

42 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 2.4% from 41. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 884 people.

Tasmania:

The number of bankrupts in Tasmania fell 17.6% to 591 in 2012–13. To protect the privacy of debtors, a further state breakdown is not available.

The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in Tasmania is 1 bankrupt to 643 people.

Launceston , postcode 7250:

66 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 22.4% from 85. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 548 people.

34 bankrupts in 2012–13, a fall of 27.7% from 47. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 365 people.

34 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 3.0% from 33 bankrupts. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 348 people.

Northern Territory:

The number of bankrupts in the Northern Territory increased 32.5% to 102. The ratio of bankrupts to the adult population in the Northern Territory is 1 bankrupt to 1,507 people.

Alice Springs , postcode 0870:

23 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 76.9% from 13 in 2011–12. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 808 people in 2012–13. TThis postcode also recorded the highest number of debt agreement debtors.

16 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 100.0% from 8. Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 1,413 people.

11 bankrupts in 2012–13, an increase of 37.5% from 8 in 2011–12.

Ratio of bankrupts to the adult population is 1 bankrupt to 1,122 people.

