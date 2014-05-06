Here Are The Amazing Newspaper Front Pages With Photos Of James Packer And David Gyngell's Punch-Up

These are front pages from Australia’s News Corp papers after the company paid a reported $200,000 for the James Packer fight pictures.

The gaming billionaire and his best friend, Channel 9 CEO David Gyngell, had a public punch-up in Sydney’s Bondi at the weekend.

It’s been suggested some confusion over an TV van innocently left outside a cameraman’s house was the cause, but as many media outlets pointed out, Gyngell and Packer’s relationship may have soured some time ago.

They released a statement yesterday, but it didn’t provide any details, other than that they are still friends.

We know that Gyngell was waiting for Packer outside his Bondi home, and had just finished a heated phone conversation when his friend pulled up, and they almost immediately came to blows.

The NT news’ front page is a reference to one of its most famous splashes, which introduced the world to a 23-year-old who “put a firecracker in his bum”.

WHO WANTS TO BEAT A MILLIONAIRE? pic.twitter.com/Rd0jgzC3VN — The NT News (@TheNTNews) May 5, 2014

Here’s Sydney’s Daily Telegraph:

The Herald-Sun, published in Melbourne:

And Queensland’s Courier Mail:

The actual front of The Courier-Mail. Trackie dack Bondi attack. #PackerGyngell pic.twitter.com/FTYfQgbjA0 — Christopher Dore (@wrongdorey) May 5, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.