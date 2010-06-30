Here Are The Amazing Kiva Robots That Secretly Run Gilt Groupe

Susan Lyne, CEO, Gilt Groupe
Behind The Scenes (4 min)
- How does all that ecommerce stuff you order get to you?
- Kiva robots run the warehouse
- They’re programmed not to crash into each other, take lunch breaks, or screw up
- Are they going to take over the world?
Watch: Gilt Groupe IPO? Soon!
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Here’s a video of the Kiva robots at work:
