Here are the alarms these 9 Australian CEOs wake up to every morning

Success is often linked to getting up early. After all, the early bird gets the worm.

But what time is classified as “early” and how can you be most proactive when setting up for the day? We asked a handful of successful business executives to send us a screenshot of the alarms they have set each morning.

From motivational sayings to start the day, and dedicated times to exercise, here’s how these nine Australian CEOs use their morning hours.

Rob Wilkinson, general manager of Toshiba Australia ANZ. 'Time is 6:45am. I’m normally awake and up well before but in case I sleep in, this is the absolute latest I can get out of bed. I need to get ready to take the kids to school before work!' Nick Baker, CEO of RedBalloon. 'Believe it or not, I don't actually have an alarm set on my phone. I have an old school alarm clock by the bed, and in fact I rarely use an alarm. 'I don't like having my phone by the bed while I sleep - I don't think it's a good thing and I would be distracted by lights and buzzing all night long.' Taryn Williams, CEO of WINK Models. '5.30am – I choose to start my day in a positive frame of mind. #Backyourself is a campaign we recently launched to inspire and empower women and it those words get me out of bed every morning.

'6am - You get a sleep in on weekends ;) Peak Altitude training. A number of our models are very talented fitness trainers so I am always spoilt for choice. I also have NO excuses for not turning up!

'7.15am - The early bird catches the worm! I like to be at my desk early to get some solid work done before the emails & phone calls start coming in.

'8am Tuesdays - Skype call with my business partner in NY. The time difference is hard but we make it work, and are always on Slack during the day/night to keep each other in the loop.

'3.30pm - I touch base with our interstate offices and have a quick WIP, check in on their progress and help resolve any issues they may have.

'9.30pm - I switch off all social media, and clear all my email accounts. The perfect tech detox for a good night's sleep.' Kate Morris, founder and CEO of Adore Beauty. 'I fly interstate roughly once a week, so I have my phone alarms set up based on what time I'm flying out. On a normal morning I set my alarm for 6.45am, but usually I get woken up by my 4 year old demanding cornflakes!' Michael Banks, CEO of LocalAgentFinder.com.au As a father of three and a CEO Michael knows all about work life 'imbalance’ … Here is a snapshot of Michael's 24 hour focus on Business and Family and the joys of sleep deprivation. Alex Louey, CEO of Appscore. 'I start the morning early with a short session of meditation. It clears the mind, and allows me to think clearer, be more creative and make better decisions. 'This is followed by a personal training to get the heart pumping and setup for an active day. A trainer allows me to momentarily not be in charge and take advice from someone who knows more than me in this area. 'The tech industry changes hour by hour, so I run all my updates with the senior leadership team first thing in the morning. It's a quick 15-20 min update, no long drawn out meetings, hate long meetings! 'Make it happen' is all the hard stuff… innovation, decision and actions that will change the way my business runs and benefit our clients. I always leave the boring stuff for the end of the day!' Mike Rosenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Spacer. 'Usually my alarm is set for 6am, however with an 18-month-old, these days 6am is a treat. I'm usually woken by Sid, our 18-month-old... followed by a hit of the start button, and a shot of Nespresso. Then it's reading lots of articles and emails.' Shira Raber, managing director of Helpling. 'I always use an app called Sleep Cycle. It monitors your sleep pattern and wakes you up when you're most awake. 'I have the wake up phase set at 30 minutes, which means that my alarm will go off maximum 30 minutes before the time that I've set. For example, if I set my alarm for 7am it will wake me up anytime between 6.30-7.00am. It's amazing because I really feel much more awake when my alarm goes off.' Dean Ramler, co-founder and CEO of Milan Direct 'I wake up each morning to my all-time favourite quote, 'success and nothing less', which was made famous by rapper Snoop Dogg. I find there is no better way to start the day, and have a positive mind set. Simple but effective.'

