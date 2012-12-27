Here Are The States Where People Are Leaving, Moving To, And Having Lots Of Babies

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The Census Bureau just unveiled the latest updates to state by state population trends.The data looks at what happened to the United States between July 1, 2011 to July 1, 2012.



There have been some major changes in the U.S. in the past year alone. The ethnic and population makeup of several states is changing wildly, with major potential electoral implications down the line.

Here are the most interesting finds:

Puerto Rico, Vermont, and Rhode Island are the only states (and territory) that saw a net decrease in population over the year.

The fastest growing region was the South (1.06% population growth) followed by the West (1.03% population growth).

North Dakota and the District of Columbia had the highest population growth, with 2.5% and 2.3% population growth, respectively. Texas, Wyoming, and Utah also saw major growth.

West Virginia and Maine are the only two states where people are dying faster than they are being born, with 0.93 and 0.99 births for each death.

Utah (3.44) and Alaska (3.33) had the highest birth to death ratio in 2012. That means 3.44 babies were born for each death in Utah.

Domestic migration determines the rate that people leave and enter states to and from other states. Per capita, more natives left New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island to move somewhere else than any other states.

On the other hand, people flocked to North Dakota, D.C., Wyoming and South Carolina.

The states that had the highest rates of international migration — that is, the rate of immigrants coming in — were Hawaii, New Jersey, Florida, New York and D.C.

Puerto Rico is seeing a massive exodus — 1% of their population left last year.

See the whole data set here.

