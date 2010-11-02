Here Are The 8 Teams That Should Pick Up Randy Moss

Photo: AP

The Vikings shockingly waived Randy Moss just four games after they traded for him. So what’s next for the hall-of-fame wide receiver?2010 is an uncapped year, so teams don’t have to worry about salary constraints.



However, clubs with the worst record have priority, so if a playoff team wants a crack at Moss they better keep their fingers crossed.

The 2-5 Browns play hard but have no passing game The 2-5 Bengals could monopolize the disgruntled receiver market with him, T.O., and Ochocinco The 4-4 Rams could use a weapon for their stud rookie QB, Sam Bradford The 4-4 Redskins aren't out of contention yet, but need something – and quickly – to revitalize Donovan McNabb The 4-3 Chicago Bears have needed a reliable deep threat for years – and Jay Cutler's a known gunslinger The 5-2 Chiefs have a QB who's familiar with Moss and need another dimension to their run-heavy O The 5-2 Bucs have a young QB with a big arm that needs a true downfield threat

