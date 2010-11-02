Here Are The 8 Teams That Should Pick Up Randy Moss

Photo: AP
The Vikings shockingly waived Randy Moss just four games after they traded for him. So what’s next for the hall-of-fame wide receiver?2010 is an uncapped year, so teams don’t have to worry about salary constraints.
However, clubs with the worst record have priority, so if a playoff team wants a crack at Moss they better keep their fingers crossed.
The 4-4 Redskins aren't out of contention yet, but need something – and quickly – to revitalize Donovan McNabb
The 4-3 Chicago Bears have needed a reliable deep threat for years – and Jay Cutler's a known gunslinger
