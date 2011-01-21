Check Out The 11 Lucky Wall Streeters Who Were Invited To The Obama Dinner

President Obama’s invited lots of fun people to the State Dinner with Hu Jintao last night.
He invited Jackie Chan, Barbara Streisand, Anna Wintour, lots of prominent Chinese-Americans, and in the vein of his recent pro-business article in the NYTimes – bankers.
The most notable among the Wall Street invites are Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon, but there are 8 9 more people with powerful connections to Wall Street on the guest list, too.
- Assistant to the President for Economic Policy
- Director of the National Economic Council
- Previously the Chairman of Midwest Region of J.P. Morgan
- Most recently the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility
Source: Business Insider
- Paid $887,727 in 2008 by Goldman Sachs
- Assistant to the President for Economic Policy & Director of the National Economic Council
Source: Harvard Business Blogs
- Works in fixed income
- She's a CFA
- She went to Barnard undergrad (class of '83, Architecture and French) and Columbia Business School
- Co-chair of the council for Barnard Athena centre's Excel Leadership studies program
- Member of the National Advisory Board of the Democratic National Committee
- Member of the Obama National Finance Committee
- On the board of Jumpstart (with Larry Robbins)
- Married to Azita R
- He was made a partner at Goldman in '92
Source: San Francisco State University; North Hollywood High; NYTimes, and City of Belvedere
- Managing Partner of Celsius Capital, an investment firm focused on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications industries
- Used to be the Global Head of Internet/Electronic Commerce Investment Banking at Credit Suisse First Boston
Source: DLD Conference
- Operating Advisor at Pegasus Capital Advisors, a private equity firm
- President and Chief Executive Officer of MWW Group
Source: LinkedIn
- Co-founded the Carlyle Group, a private equity giant
- President of the Economic Club of Washington
Source: Carlyle Group
- Non-executive Chairman for HSBC
- donated the John L Thornton China centre for the Brookings Institute
Source: HSBC and Brookings Institute
