Here Are The 8 Best Dog Breeds For Apartment Living

Australians love their pets.

Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world (63%), with nearly 5 million of Australia’s 7.6 million households owning a little furry loved one, according to a Summary Report by the Animal Health Alliance.

The organisation reports that dogs are the most common Australian pet, with 39% of households owning a dog, or 19 dogs for every 100 people – no wonder they call them man’s best friend.

But because 21% of households in Australia are flats, units, apartments, terrace houses or townhouses – and often within high-density cities – considerations have to be made when picking the perfect pooch.

To make sure every dog has his day, Business Insider found the eight most popular dogs from Dogster, Petguide, Pawnation, The I Love Dogs Site and Dogtime – perfect for smaller sized living arrangements.

Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier is a small, toy-sized dog with an average weight of 3.2 kg. As well as being great for an apartment lifestyle the Yorkie is ideal for those with allergies as it sheds very little. It's a lively and inquisitive pup that doesn't require much exercise, but its temperament can be bossy. Breeders suggest to control barking early on in the rearing. Yorkshire Terriers live on average 12-15 years. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel This sweet-tempered, playful pup is friends with everyone. Weighing in at around 5-8 kilograms, it is perfect for children, and happy to stay indoor. The Cav makes for a great apartment dog. While it adores comfort and cuddles this pooch also has athletic and outdoorsy instincts. Eager and willing to please the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel makes for a loyal companion and has a life expectancy of 9-14 years. Chihuahua Chihuahuas are comical, loyal tiny toy sized dogs, weighing only 1-3 kilograms. This breed makes for a good companion but their temperaments vary and training is very important. While they're generally not recommended for children, they are great for people who travel, as they are easily carried, and they don't require much exercise. Chihuahuas lives 15 or more years. Boston Terrier Boston Terriers are a compact and well-muscled dog - not a delicate lapdog. With large expressive eyes and a sleek easy-care coat, this breed does not have a strong doggie odor. While they require a daily walk, they are relatively inactive indoors and do okay without a yard. They are very intelligent and well-mannered but are extremely sensitive to owner's moods. Size varies dog by dog with the weight range between 4.5-11 kilograms and they can live for 15 years or more. English Bulldog Despite a gloomy-looking face, the English Bulldog is one of the most amiable of all breeds. They are a relatively cheery dog that spends much of the day snoring on the sofa. It rarely barks and takes a lot to be provoked. They are gentle with children, but also known for their courage and guarding nature. Because of their stocky build, the English Bulldog is quite heavy, weighing upward of 22 kilograms. They live for an average of eight years. Bichon Frise A white powder puff of a dog the Bichon Frise are cheerful, pleasant house dogs that don't need much outdoor exercise. It's curly coat doesn't shed which is a bonus for allergy sufferers. Because of their sociable nature and need for companionship they don't do well when left alone for long periods of time. It is a competitive and obedient breed that easily learns tricks. These dogs live for 15 years or more and are a petite 3-5 kilograms. Dachshund Nicknamed 'sausage dog' because of its shape, this is a dog with a great sense of humor and playful nature. Devoted to its family, it's good with other family pets and great with children, and it can make a keen watchdog. They can be slightly difficult to train and housebreak but only need a moderate amount of exercise. This breed has a variety of coat lengths and can come in standard, miniature and toy size but the weight of this dog rarely surpasses 5 kilograms. Italian Greyhound The Italian Greyhound is a slender, fine-boned little dog only weighing a maximum of 5 kilograms. It is affectionate, kind-mannered and generally submissive, wanting nothing more than to please its owner. The greyhound can switch from couch potato to fast, agile athlete in an instant, so be sure to make them heel on the lead when taking them for a walk. They aren't recommend for young children because they are startled when touched unexpectedly. An Italian Greyhound can live 12-15 years.

