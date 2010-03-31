Here Are The 7 Ways The Government Is Still Supporting House Prices -- And When They'll End

One of the key questions is: Will house prices fall as the government support for housing eases? From CNBC: Housing Prices May Be Heading for a Double Dip



Anyone thinking housing prices have reached a bottom had better do some recalculating. Despite Tuesday’s Case Schiller report showing smaller declines in January, housing prices may already be in another free fall.

Newly revised numbers are pointing to the decline.

Keep reading at Calculated Risk >

