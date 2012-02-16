Here Are The 5 Reasons The Santorum Surge Will Not Last

Photo: Michael Brendan Dougherty for Business Insider

It’s official: Several polls confirm that Rick Santorum’s recent surge has pushed him into the lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

A CBS News/New York Times poll was one of several this week showing the former Pennsylvania senator edging past longtime favourite Mitt Romney, with the support of 30 per cent of GOP primary voters compared with Romney’s 27 per cent.

Last month, Santorum placed third in a similar poll — behind Romney and Newt Gingrich — with just 16 per cent. Still, many political strategists believe Santorum is destined to be steamrolled by Romney. Here, five reasons the social conservative ‘s detractors believe he’s ultimately doomed:

