Here Are The 5 Most Damaging National Security Leaks Of The Past Year

The recent, steady leak of classified national security information has turned into a torrent. Many experts say such high level leaks must have the tacit approval of the White House even if they are not sourced directly to Obama administration officials. The president has called those charges “offensive,” and has promised to investigate the leaks.



No matter the source, the leaks have already done great damage to America’s reputation, embarrassed our allies and put lives at risk.

Flip through the list of the five biggest recent national security leaks.

The top 5 most damaging national security leaks of the past year



View more presentations from AEI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.