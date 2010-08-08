Here Are 20 Billionaires Set To Bail Out The Poor

This week, Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates managed to get another 38 billionaires on board their project, The Giving Pledge, in which the mega-rich pledge to give at least half of their money to charities either during or after their death.
That adds up to at least $160 billion, though that amount will probably be exceeded since many of the billionaires have said they will give away almost all of their wealth after they die.
We’re featuring 20 of the 40 billionaire givers. Check out the full list here.
What they're worth: $1.15 billion
How they made their billions: Digital media mogul and retail fashion mogul, IAC/InterActiveCorp
What he's worth: $1.15 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made oil and gas tycoon
Why he's doing it: 'I've long stated that I enjoy making money, and I enjoy giving it away. I like making money more, but giving it away is a close second... I'm not a big fan of inherited wealth. It generally does more harm than good.''
What he's worth: $2 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made private equity mogul, Blackstone
Why he's doing it: 'I asked myself this melancholy question: How will I feel 10 to 20 years from now if I look back and ask why, oh why did we all leave such a legacy? How could we have done this, not simply to America, but to our own children and grandchildren? Could there be a worse feeling?'
How much he plans to give: 'I plan to contribute the substantial majority of my assets to philanthropy.'
What he's worth: $2.2 billion
How he made his billions: Hedge-fund mastery
How much he plans to give: 'One very fortunate thing is that I did not get nearly as enthusiastic about philanthropy early on as I am now; if I had there would be very little to give away. I have found so many great new projects to work with just in the last several years: the national parks, the families of our military, stem cells, and now obesity. The Milken Institute calculates that if we could get Americans back to their weight level of 1991, we could save a trillion dollars a year. Besides making Americans healthier, we could solve the fiscal crisis.'
What he's worth: $2.2 billion
How he made his billions: Inherited, grandson of oil baron John D. Rockefeller
How much he plans to give: Half his assets to philanthropy during his lifetime or at his death.
What he's worth: $2.5 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made leveraged buyouts mogul, Carlyle Group
What he's worth: $3 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made film and entertainment mogul, Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises
How much he plans to give: 'I am dedicating the majority of my wealth to improving education. It is the key to the survival of the human race. We have to plan for our collective future... As humans, our greatest tool for survival is our ability to think and to adapt.'
What they're worth: $4 billion
How they made their fortune: Self-made hedge fund mogul
Why they're doing it: 'We view our wealth... not as an end in itself, but as an instrument to effect transformative change. There is no more worthwhile work and no greater mission. And there is no reason for delay.'
How much they plan to give: 'Upon our death, the vast majority of our assets will be left to the Foundation.'
What they're worth: $5 billion
How they made their billions: Self-made generic drugs mogul
Why they're doing it: 'Growing up in South Africa, we had direct experience of inequality. After 30 years living in the U.S, we see similar disparities in health care on our doorstep in L.A, and across the nation. What was unconscionable to us in South Africa in the 20th century is just as unconscionable in the United States in the 21st.'
What they're worth: $5.2 billion
How they made their billions: Self-made eBay mogul
Why they're doing it: 'Our view is fairly simple. We have more money than our family will ever need. There's no need to hold onto it when it can be put to use today.'
How much they plan to give: 'we intend to give away the vast majority of our wealth during our lifetime.'
What they're worth: $5.7 billion
How they made their billions: Self-made investment mogul
Why they're doing it: 'We both attended public schools and credit education as the foundation of our success. But we were dismayed by the state of America's K-12 public education system... We are convinced the future of the middle class, our standard of living, our economy and our very democracy rests on the strength of our public schools. And we have a long way to go.'
How much they plan to give: 75 per cent of their wealth during or after their lifetimes.
What they're worth: $8 billion
How they made their billions: James Simons is a self-made hedge fund mogul
How much they plan to give: 'We and our children have determined that the great majority of our wealth will be devoted to philanthropic purposes.'
What he's worth: $11 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made leveraged buyouts mogul
Why he's doing it: 'I can think of no greater example as to why giving now and seeing the benefits first hand can be the single most rewarding thing any of us can do.'
How much he plans to give: Up to half his assets will be designated for charitable causes after his family has been provided for.
Cause: Breast cancer research
What he's worth: $13.5 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made tech mogul, Microsoft
Why he's doing it: 'For 20 years the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation has focused its philanthropy in the Pacific Northwest... But there's always more to do. My philanthropic efforts will continue after my lifetime. I've planned for many years now that the majority of my estate will be left to philanthropy.'
Cause: Non-profits in the Pacific Northwest
What he's worth: $18 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made investment mogul, Bloomberg
Why he's doing it: 'The reality of great wealth is that you can't spend it and you can't take it with you. For decades, I've been committed to giving away the vast majority of my wealth to causes that I'm passionate about - and that my children are passionate about.'
How much he plans to give: 'Nearly all of my net worth will be given away in the years ahead or left to my foundation.'
What he's worth: $47 billion
How he made his billions: Self-made investment mogul, Berkshire Hathaway
How much he plans to give: 'More than 99% of my wealth will go to philanthropy during my lifetime or at death... At the latest, the proceeds from all of my Berkshire shares will be expended for philanthropic purposes by 10 years after my estate is settled. Nothing will go to endowments; I want the money spent on current needs.'
What they're worth: $53 billion
How they made their billions: Self-made technology mogul, Microsoft
Why they're doing it: 'We want to make sure lifesaving vaccines reach everyone who needs them, and that the world develops new vaccines.'
What they've already donated: More than $28 billion.
Their cause: Life-saving vaccines, American education
