Here Are The 4 Idiotic Republican Delusions That Have Led To Our Apocalypse

Read my lips: Deficits don’t matter!

Ronald Reagan’s budget director David Stockman lays out four trends that he thinks have brought our country to the brink of collapse — all brought to you by a Republican party that has devolved into a dumb, undisciplined lobbying organisation for the rich.The trends are:



* The decision to run a massive and permanent current account deficit and go off the gold standard, which has turned all the world’s governments into undisciplined children.

* The ballooning of our public debts (federal and municipal) from 40% of GDP in 1970 to 120% today, along with the complete abandonment of fiscal sanity.

* The vast, unproductive expansion of the financial sector, courtesy of invisible subsidies (low interest rates, the Fed window)

* The hollowing out of the American economy to one in which most new jobs are low-paid, part-time, service affairs.

— Ed.



Here’s the NYT column:

IF there were such a thing as Chapter 11 for politicians, the Republican push to extend the unaffordable Bush tax cuts would amount to a bankruptcy filing. The nation’s public debt — if honestly reckoned to include municipal bonds and the $7 trillion of new deficits baked into the cake through 2015 — will soon reach $18 trillion. That’s a Greece-scale 120 per cent of gross domestic product, and fairly screams out for austerity and sacrifice. It is therefore unseemly for the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, to insist that the nation’s wealthiest taxpayers be spared even a three-percentage-point rate increase.

More fundamentally, Mr. McConnell’s stand puts the lie to the Republican pretense that its new monetarist and supply-side doctrines are rooted in its traditional financial philosophy. Republicans used to believe that prosperity depended upon the regular balancing of accounts — in government, in international trade, on the ledgers of central banks and in the financial affairs of private households and businesses, too. But the new catechism, as practiced by Republican policymakers for decades now, has amounted to little more than money printing and deficit finance — vulgar Keynesianism robed in the ideological vestments of the prosperous classes.

Keep reading at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.