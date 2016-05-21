Here are the 3 questions the TED Talks curator asks to choose his speakers

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/ Getty Images.

TED Talks has grown to be one of the most powerful platforms for spreading ideas.

Since the conference began in 1984, TED has amassed an impressive list of speakers on technology, design, science through to business and entertainment.

But one of the toughest things for the ideas platform is the selection process from the thousands of applicants who apply for TED each year.

In a recent interview with The Australian, the curator behind TED Talks Chris Anderson said that choosing suitable speakers for the conference is “the biggest and hardest question we face”.

In the process of filtering through the 10,000 suggestions that TED receives each year, Anderson says he asks three key questions:

“TED is based on the belief that all knowledge is interesting. So, really, it’s a question of, ‘Is this work, this thinking, relevant to now? Is the speaker up there as one of the best in the world at creating it or doing it? And can they communicate in accessible language why they are passionate about it and why it matters?’ And that third question is the one where I feel we’ve made most progress over the last few years, in figuring out how you can take even a non-natural speaker and get them to the point where they shine.”

But like most things, TED also has its limits including talks “needlessly inflaming political or religious arguments.

He continues:

“Science doesn’t offer truth, but it offers humanity’s best process for attempting to discover the truth. If someone is clearly outside any credible scientific view of the world they probably shouldn’t be on TED; so pseudo-science, to the extent that you can identify it clearly, we’re not interested in giving a platform to.”

