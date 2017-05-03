Here are the 24 Australian private schools facing a funding cut

Queenwood School for Girls, NSW has been revealed as one of Australia’s private schools which will receive less government funding as of next year. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Federal education minister Simon Birmingham announced yesterday that the federal government will increase schools funding in a new deal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull dubbed “Gonski 2.0”

Commonwealth funding will increase by 75% over the next decade and businessman David Gonski, who wrote the original education funding plan for Labor, will conduct a new review on how the money should be spend for the best outcomes.

Birmingham said under the new arrangements, 24 schools with the highest proportion of overfunding will “experience negative growth” on Commonwealth funding, ie. take a cut. But he wouldn’t disclose which ones.

Today, Fairfax Media revealed the schools on the chopping block based on the latest Department of Education data.

The Coalition government policy aims to provide 80% of the appropriate funding level – known as the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) – for public and private schools by the end of the decade. The schools listed below are currently funded at 107% and above.

Independent, co-educational Canberra Grammar School in the ACT currently receives funding at 107% of SRS and is at the bottom of the scale. Loreto Kirribilli in Sydney’s North is a private school for girls, and tops the list at funding of 196% of SRS.

Here ‘s the full list of schools set to have their federal funding cut next year:

1. Loreto Kirribilli, NSW – Funded at 196% of SRS

2. Monte Sant’ Angelo Mercy College, NSW – Funded at 186% of SRS

3. St Aloysius’ College, NSW – Funded at 183% of SRS

4. Mount St Benedict College, NSW – Funded at 156% of SRS

5. Radford College, ACT – Funded at 151% of SRS

6. Daramalan College, ACT – Funded at 147% of SRS

7. Hillbrook Anglican School, QLD – Funded at 139% of SRS

8. Marist College Canberra, ACT – Funded at 136% of SRS

9. Northern Beaches Christian School, NSW – Funded at 134% of SRS

10. Stella Maris College, NSW – Funded at 134% of SRS

11. Brigidine College St Ives, NSW – Funded at 132% of SRS

12. Oakhill College, NSW – Funded at 129% of SRS

13. Burgmann Anglican School, ACT – Funded at 126% of SRS

14. Brindabella Christian College, ACT- Funded at 122% of SRS

15. St Augustine’s College Brookvale, NSW – Funded at 120% of SRS

16. William Clarke College, NSW – Funded at 119% of SRS

17. Covenant Christian School, NSW – Funded at 118% of SRS

18. Eastern Suburbs Montessori School, NSW – Funded at 117% of SRS

19. Melbourne Grammar School, VIC – Funded at 117% of SRS

20. Queenwood School for Girls, NSW – Funded at 115% of SRS

21. Cannon Hill Anglican School, QLD – Funded at 113% of SRS

22. Canberra Girls Grammar, ACT – Funded at 110% of SRS

23. Canberra Rudolf Steiner School, ACT – Funded at 110% of SRS

24. Canberra Grammar School, ACT – Funded at 107% of SRS

The Sydney Morning Herald has more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.