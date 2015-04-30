These 23 cars from the Shanghai Auto Show prove how much China matters

In recent years, China has become one of the most important auto markets in the world. This is why the world’s car makers gather in Shanghai to wrap up the 2014-2015 car show season. The Shanghai Auto Show offers Chinese consumers an opportunity to see the latest and greatest offerings — and the world’s press has the opportunity evaluate the latest developments from China’s plethora of car brands.
The 2015 Shanghai Auto Show ran from April 22-29.
The futuristic, electric, self-driving concept was designed by GM's team in Shanghai to commemorate Chevy's 10 year anniversary in China.
Chinese automakers were also out in force. Shanghai Automotive's MG brand showed of its new compact crossover, the GS.
One of the most intriguing cars at the show was the all-electric Eagle Carrie. If it looks familiar, that's because its design draws heavily from the Ferrari California T and the Porsche Cayman.
Volvo also made a big splash at the show. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand introduced the ultra-luxury version of its new XC90 SUV.
Dubbed the 'Excellence,' the luxury Volvo could be available with a pair of private-jet-like rear captains chairs or ...
Hong Kong-based Infiniti showed off a trio of concepts, led by the real-life debut of the Vision GT concept, featured on the latest Gran Turismo video game.
Honda's Concept D gave us a glimpse at an SUV the company is developing exclusively for the Chinese market.
For the past couple of decades, China has been a fortress for Volkswagen. Which is why the brand chose this show for the Sport Coupe GTE Concept to make its Asia debut.
English supercar specialists McLaren unveiled the latest offering from their Sport Series -- the 540C.
