Here's Which TV Shows Just Swept The 2012 Primetime Emmy Nominations

As expected “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and Showtime’s first-year series “Homeland” dominated the drama categories. “Downton Abby,” last year submitted as a miniseries, also walked away with more nominations than anticipated.

Supporting nods for Jared Harris in “Mad Men” and Anna Gunn in “Breaking Bad” were surprising, as was the snubbing of perennial “Mad Men” nominee John Slattery, who has been nominated for each of the first four seasons.

“Modern Family,” best comedy for two years running, got an expected nomination, as did its six leads (submitted again in the supporting categories).

Voters sure love Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The “Veep” actress received her 13th acting nomination (she’s won for both “Seinfeld” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine”), and with “Parks and Recreation” shockingly getting snubbed out of the best comedy category, it looks like she may be the frontrunner over Amy Poehler. “New Girl’s” Zooey Deschanel and “Girls'” Lena Dunham also made the cut in their first years.

Kristen Wiig got an anticipated send-off nomination for her final season for “Saturday Night Live,” but a pleasant surprise was her colleague Bill Hader getting recognition as well.

Also unexpected was Betty White as best host for her reality show “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.” Voters seem determined to finally get her a statue, even though she missed out on a supporting nomination for “Hot in Cleveland” this year. Speaking of hosts, “Survivor’s” Jeff Probst, who usually walks away with the category, didn’t even get a nomination.

The miniseries races look more like Oscar categories, with stars like Julianne Moore, Woody Harrelson, Nicole Kidman, and Kevin Costner among others receiving nods.

See the video of Jimmy Kimmel announcing the nominees (in his pajamas) below, followed by the full list of nominees.

The 64th Annual Primetime Emmys air September 23 on ABC.



Best drama

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“Mad Men”

Best actress, drama

Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Best actor, drama

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Best supporting actress, drama

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Best supporting actor, drama

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad”

Brendan Coyle, “Downton Abbey”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Jared Harris, “Mad Men”

Best guest actress, drama

Martha Plimpton, “The Good Wife”

Loretta Devine, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jean Smart, “Harry’s Law”

Julia Ormond, “Mad Men”

Joan Cusack, “Shameless”

Uma Thurman, “Smash”

Best guest actor, drama

Mark Margolis, “Breaking Bad”

Dylan Baker, “The Good Wife”

Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife”

Jeremy Davies, “Justified”

Ben Feldman, “Mad Men”

Jason Ritter, “Parenthood”

Best comedy

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Girls”

“Modern Family”

“30 Rock”

“Veep”

Best actress, comedy

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Best actor, comedy

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Don Cheadle, ‘House of Lies”

Louic C.K., “Louie”

Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Best supporting actress, comedy

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Kathryn Joosten, “Desperate Housewives”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Best supporting actor, comedy

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Max Greenfield, “The New Girl”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

Best guest actress, comedy

Dot-Marie Jones, “Glee”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Elizabeth Banks, “30 Rock”

Margaret Cho, “30 Rock”

Kathy Bates, “Two and a Half Men”

Best guest actor, comedy

Michael J. Fox, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Greg Kinnear, “Modern Family”

Bobby Cannavale, “Nurse Jackie”

Jimmy Fallon, “Saturday Night Live”

Will Arnett, “30 Rock”

Jon Hamm, “30 Rock”

Best miniseries or movie

“Game Change”

“American Horror Story”

“Hatfield and McCoys”

“Hemingway and Gellhorn”

“Luther”

“Sherlock”

Best actress, miniseries or movie

Connie Britton, “American Horror Story”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Ashley Judd, “Missing”

Emma Thompson, “The Song Of Lunch”

Best actor, miniseries or movie

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Bill Paxton, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Best supporting actress, miniseries or movie

Frances Conroy, “American Horror Story”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story”

Sarah Paulson, “Game Change”

Mare Winningham, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Judy Davis, “Page Eight”

Best supporting actor, miniseries or movie

Denis O’Hare, “American Horror Story”

Ed Harris, “Game Change”

Tom Berenger, “Hatfields & McCoys”

David Strathairn, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Martin Freeman, “Sherlock”

Best competition reality show

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Voice”

“Top Chef”

Best variety series

“The Colbert Report “

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

“Real Time With Bill Maher “

“Saturday Night Live”

Best animated program

“American Dad”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Futurama”

“The Penguins Of Madagascar”

“The Simpsons”

Best non-competition reality program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution”

“MythBusters”

“Shark Tank”

“Undercover Boss”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Best reality show host

Phil Keoghan, “The Amazing Race”

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”

Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With The Stars”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

SEE ALSO: Which Emmy nominee is TV’s highest-paid actress >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.