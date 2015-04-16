Here are the 20 most Instagrammed places in Australia

Instagram has an average of 70 million photos posted on its platform a day.

Fast becoming one of Australia’s favourite social media sites, with 1,600,000 active Australian users as of June 2014 according to Marketing Magazine, it can be assumed that what’s hot on Instagram is what is admired by the Australian, and wider population.

Love Home Swap, a home-swapping site with over 64,000 members, has trawled the platform to find the most Instagrammed sites in the country, based on hashtags.

Coming out on top was the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with more than 340,000 hashtags at the time of the survey.

Bondi Beach, the Sydney Opera House, Uluru and Manly Beach then rounded out the top five, showing that New South Wales destinations dominated the list.

And, of course, Australia’s obsession with over-sized objects proves to be popular muse for photography.

1. The Sydney Harbour Bridge, New South Wales.

2. Bondi Beach, New South Wales.

3. The Sydney Opera House, New South Wales.

4. Uluru, Northern Territory.

5. Manly Beach, New South Wales.

6. The Twelve Apostles, Victoria.

7. The Queen Victoria Building, New South Wales.

8. Whitehaven Beach, Queensland.

9. Cradle Mountains, Tasmania.

10. Sydney Tower, New South Wales.

11. The Puffing Billy Railway, Victoria.

12. The Olgas, Northern Territory.

13. Jenolan Caves, New South Wales.

14. The Cape Byron Lighthouse, New South Wales.

15. The Big Pineapple, Queensland.

16. The Big Prawn, New South Wales.

17. The Big Banana, New South Wales.

18. The Big Merino, New South Wales.

19. The Big Guitar, New South Wales.

20. The Big Lobster, South Australia.

