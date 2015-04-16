Here are the 20 most Instagrammed places in Australia

Instagram has an average of 70 million photos posted on its platform a day.
Fast becoming one of Australia’s favourite social media sites, with 1,600,000 active Australian users as of June 2014 according to Marketing Magazine, it can be assumed that what’s hot on Instagram is what is admired by the Australian, and wider population.
Love Home Swap, a home-swapping site with over 64,000 members, has trawled the platform to find the most Instagrammed sites in the country, based on hashtags.
Coming out on top was the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with more than 340,000 hashtags at the time of the survey.
Bondi Beach, the Sydney Opera House, Uluru and Manly Beach then rounded out the top five, showing that New South Wales destinations dominated the list.
And, of course, Australia’s obsession with over-sized objects proves to be popular muse for photography.
Enjoy.
The Queen Victoria Building known as QVB is a beautiful shopping centre, designed by George McRae and completed 1898. #romanesque #architecture #australia #Sydney #building #archilovers #buildingporn #beautifuldesign #beautifularchitecture #loveaustralia #tourism#tourist#touristattraction#shopping#loveaustralia#lovesydney#igmasters #ig_masters #noyourcity #visitsydney#exploreaustralia#elegant
What an excellent view of my scenic flight of the Whitsunday Islands and of the Great Barrier Reef! This is the most photographed location of Australia! The beautiful swirling sands at the Hill Inlet! #whitehavenbeach #hillinlet #lightaircraft #gslaviation #whataview #wonderful #queensland #australia #opalwaters
Final rays of evening light across Cradle Mountain and Dove Lake as captured by @jasoncharleshill. Cradle Mountain is one of Tasmania's most visited natural attractions. Part of the Tasmanian World Heritage Wilderness Area, the surrounding landscape is wild and diverse, and includes grassland, rainforest and ancient plants such as the King Billy pine, native fagus and deciduous beech. Thanks for tagging #discovertasmania, Jason. #sunset #cradlemountain #dovelake
