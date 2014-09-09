Here Are The 18 Most Wanted People Australian Cops Are Chasing

Getty/Paul Miller



Crime Stoppers is calling for help to find Australia’s most wanted people.

As part of Operation Roam 2014 it’s compiled a top fugitives list, with rewards of up to $1 million for people who assist in capturing them.

Crime Stoppers helps to solve a crime in Australia every 1.7 hours. Operation Roam 2013 resulted in 9 arrests, 3 which occurred in the first 48 hours. Already one has been nabbed within 24 hours of yesterday’s launch.

“Operation Roam aims to tap into the wealth of information in our community to locate some of the country’s most wanted people,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Barrie said.

“The smallest piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can be the missing piece of a puzzle to solving a crime or locating a wanted person,” said Deputy Chairman of Crime Stoppers, Peter Price.

Police say you not approach suspected wanted persons, instead are asked to call Triple Zero immediately.

Here are the 18 most wanted people in Australia.

Mark Amosa Uzo Johnson Anajemba Andrew John Bell Damon Michael Embrey Nathan Glover Mervyn Dennis Hawken Steven Andrew Hunter Lloyd Michael Jurens George Karakis Bernd Neumann Gary John Edward O’Neill Stuart Pearce Doru Riscuta Samuel Wiremu Tamati Joseph Thorne Michael Davidson Tillman Hisham Touba Matthew Tune

