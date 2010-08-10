17 Cities Where Workers Somehow Shrugged Off The Recession

Earlier we highlighted the metropolitan areas across the U.S. experiencing significant wage deflation, with per capita incomes falling. But that’s not the full story of the American recovery.
A great many areas of the U.S. experienced wage increases from 2008 to 2009. And while many of those cities did not have high per capita income averages to begin with, it does show that it’s not all bad news for the recovery in worker wages.
We’ve highlighted the cities with per capita wage increases of over 3% from 2008 to 2009.
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.2%
Per capita income, 2009: $38,311
Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis
Photo: Skyscrapercity
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.4%
Per capita income, 2009: $33,121
Photo: KOA.com
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.8%
Per capita income, 2009: $28,638
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.8%
Per capita income, 2009: $26,681
Photo: Hinesville Shopping
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.8%
Per capita income, 2009: $25,496
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.9%
Per capita income, 2009: $28,251
Photo: New Mexico State University
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.0%
Per capita income, 2009: $34,412
Photo: Morgantown WV Insurance
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.1%
Per capita income, 2009: $28,154
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.3%
Per capita income, 2009: $31,420
Photo: City of Cumberland
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.5%
Per capita income, 2009: $38,757
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.6%
Per capita income, 2009: $36,233
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.6%
Per capita income, 2009: $33,383
Photo: Columbia River Images
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 5.1%
Per capita income, 2009: $36,748
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 5.2%
Per capita income, 2009: $35,411
Photo: Elizabethtown Foreclosures
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 5.7%
Per capita income, 2009: $40,345
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 6.6%
Per capita income, 2009: $40,917
Photo: Fayetteville Biz
per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 14.4%
Per capita income, 2009: $44,664
Photo: City Data
