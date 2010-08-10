17 Cities Where Workers Somehow Shrugged Off The Recession

Earlier we highlighted the metropolitan areas across the U.S. experiencing significant wage deflation, with per capita incomes falling. But that’s not the full story of the American recovery.

A great many areas of the U.S. experienced wage increases from 2008 to 2009. And while many of those cities did not have high per capita income averages to begin with, it does show that it’s not all bad news for the recovery in worker wages.

We’ve highlighted the cities with per capita wage increases of over 3% from 2008 to 2009.

17. Bismark, North Dakota

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.2%

Per capita income, 2009: $38,311

16. Warner Robin, Georgia

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.4%

Per capita income, 2009: $33,121

15. El Paso, Texas

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.8%

Per capita income, 2009: $28,638

14. Hinesville-Fort Stewart, Georgia

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.8%

Per capita income, 2009: $26,681

13. Yuma, Arizona

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.8%

Per capita income, 2009: $25,496

12. Las Cruces, New Mexico

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 3.9%

Per capita income, 2009: $28,251

11. Morgantown, West Virginia

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.0%

Per capita income, 2009: $34,412

10. El Centro, California

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.1%

Per capita income, 2009: $28,154

9. Cumberland, Maryland, West Virginia

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.3%

Per capita income, 2009: $31,420

8. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, Texas

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.5%

Per capita income, 2009: $38,757

7. Clarksville, Tennessee, Kentucky

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.6%

Per capita income, 2009: $36,233

6. Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, Washington

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 4.6%

Per capita income, 2009: $33,383

5. Lawton, Oklahoma

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 5.1%

Per capita income, 2009: $36,748

4. Elizabethtown, Kentucky

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 5.2%

Per capita income, 2009: $35,411

3. Manhattan, Kansas

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 5.7%

Per capita income, 2009: $40,345

2. Fayetteville, North Carolina

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 6.6%

Per capita income, 2009: $40,917

1. Jacksonville, North Carolina

per cent Change, 2008 to 2009: 14.4%

Per capita income, 2009: $44,664

