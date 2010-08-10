17 Cities Where Workers Somehow Shrugged Off The Recession

Earlier we highlighted the metropolitan areas across the U.S. experiencing significant wage deflation, with per capita incomes falling. But that’s not the full story of the American recovery.



A great many areas of the U.S. experienced wage increases from 2008 to 2009. And while many of those cities did not have high per capita income averages to begin with, it does show that it’s not all bad news for the recovery in worker wages.

We’ve highlighted the cities with per capita wage increases of over 3% from 2008 to 2009.

