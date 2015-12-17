Here are the 16 biggest tax-paying companies in Australia

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has just released details on the taxable income, and tax paid by more than 1500 local companies in 2014.

The big four banks, miners and the supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles were among the biggest corporate taxpayers in Australia in 2014, with the Big Australian, BHP Billiton, the biggest taxpayer, handing over $3.95 billion, just ahead of Rio Tinto on $3.05.

Australia’s biggest banks take up the next four places, followed by Telstra and the two supermarket giants, with Andrew Forrest’s FMG rounding out the top 10.

Here are the biggest 16 Australian corporate taxpayers in 2013-2104

Source: ATO

