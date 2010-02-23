The 15 States Getting Killed By Health Insurance Inflation

Photo: AP
Health insurance is back on the agenda for the Obama administration as rising premiums are now being targeted by new legislation.This Obama Plan B will put a major focus on limiting excessive premium hikes.
What kind of hike is considered “excessive”?
We’re not totally sure, a panel will have to decide that.
But after looking at the fastest-growing, most-expensive states for healthcare, we have a pretty good idea that Obama’s price commission will be paying special attention to these states.
Facing rising health care costs for the uninsured, Kansas has already cut Medicaid reimbursement spending by 10%.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2615
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2363
Source: AHIP.org and Kansascity.com
Illinois is set to receive Medicaid support if Obama's new health care reform is passed, with all new Medicaid recipients being 100% federal financed.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2843
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2499
Source: AHIP.org and ChicagoBusiness.com
Arizona has a bill titled the Arizona Health Care Freedom Act tabled for a November 2010 vote to halt federal interference in state health care.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2961
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2591
Source: AHIP.org and AMEDNews.com
Anthem Blue Cross is being questioned by Congress over a price increase of 39% on individual plan purchasers.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2943
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2565
Texas spends $3 billion on health care for state employees, and is in need of budget cuts after facing a possibly $15 billion budget shortfall.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $3208
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2782
Source: AHIP.org and Dallas Morning News Blog
Montana is building a $6.7 million facility for veterans dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $3305
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2866
Source: AHIP.org and Billings Gazette
The impact of tobacco on people's health in Indiana costs $3.5 billion yearly.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2930
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2504
Source: AHIP.org and The Star Press
Obama's new plan would do away with the $100 million in direct Medicaid funding given to Nebraska to get Sen. Ben Nelson on board with health care reform.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2950
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2505
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield are being investigated for raising rates by 18% on individual purchasers in Iowa.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2606
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2202
Source: AHIP.org and Des Moines Register
Minnesota has had over 100,000 citizens from 2007 to 2009 lose health coverage.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $2978
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2424
Source: AHIP.org and Twin Cities Daily Planet
Last year's $17 million cut in the SoonerCare program has many dentists considering removing themselves from the participating list.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $3220
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2435
Source: AHIP.org and the Muskogee Phoenix
Georgia's 2011 state budget points towards a $608 million deficit in Medicaid spending alone.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $3228
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2419
Source: AHIP.org and Savaannahnow.com
Virginia has recently passed a bill preventing the federal or state government from requiring anyone to buy health care insurance.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $3229
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2359
Source: AHIP.org and The Virginia Gazette
Governor Paterson's new budget has the potential to take $370 million from the state's public hospital system and push it to private alternatives.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $6630
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $4734
Source: AHIP.org and NYTimes.com
Tennessee is currently trying to increase the quality of care for its home care patients while cutting the budget for such activities 7%.
2009 Cost Per Individual: $3150
2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2221
Source: AHIP.org and The Tennessean
