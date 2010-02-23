The 15 States Getting Killed By Health Insurance Inflation

Photo: AP

Health insurance is back on the agenda for the Obama administration as rising premiums are now being targeted by new legislation.This Obama Plan B will put a major focus on limiting excessive premium hikes.



What kind of hike is considered “excessive”?

We’re not totally sure, a panel will have to decide that.

But after looking at the fastest-growing, most-expensive states for healthcare, we have a pretty good idea that Obama’s price commission will be paying special attention to these states.

Here are the states with the worst individual health care inflation >

