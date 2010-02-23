The 15 States Getting Killed By Health Insurance Inflation

Gregory White
Health insurance is back on the agenda for the Obama administration as rising premiums are now being targeted by new legislation.This Obama Plan B will put a major focus on limiting excessive premium hikes.

What kind of hike is considered “excessive”?

We’re not totally sure, a panel will have to decide that.

But after looking at the fastest-growing, most-expensive states for healthcare, we have a pretty good idea that Obama’s price commission will be paying special attention to these states.

Here are the states with the worst individual health care inflation >

Kansas: 11% Growth Over 2 Years

Facing rising health care costs for the uninsured, Kansas has already cut Medicaid reimbursement spending by 10%.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2615

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2363

Source: AHIP.org and Kansascity.com

Illinois: 14% Growth Over 2 Years

Illinois is set to receive Medicaid support if Obama's new health care reform is passed, with all new Medicaid recipients being 100% federal financed.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2843

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2499

Source: AHIP.org and ChicagoBusiness.com

Arizona: 14% Growth Over 2 Years

Arizona has a bill titled the Arizona Health Care Freedom Act tabled for a November 2010 vote to halt federal interference in state health care.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2961

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2591

Source: AHIP.org and AMEDNews.com

California: 15% Growth Over 2 Years

Anthem Blue Cross is being questioned by Congress over a price increase of 39% on individual plan purchasers.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2943

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2565

Source: AHIP.org and LA Times

Texas: 15% Growth Over 2 Years

Texas spends $3 billion on health care for state employees, and is in need of budget cuts after facing a possibly $15 billion budget shortfall.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $3208

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2782

Source: AHIP.org and Dallas Morning News Blog

Montana: 15% Growth Over 2 Years

Montana is building a $6.7 million facility for veterans dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $3305

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2866

Source: AHIP.org and Billings Gazette

Indiana: 17% Growth Over 2 Years

The impact of tobacco on people's health in Indiana costs $3.5 billion yearly.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2930

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2504

Source: AHIP.org and The Star Press

Nebraska: 18% Growth Over 2 Years

Obama's new plan would do away with the $100 million in direct Medicaid funding given to Nebraska to get Sen. Ben Nelson on board with health care reform.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2950

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2505

Source: AHIP.org and The Hill

Iowa: 18% Growth Over 2 Years

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield are being investigated for raising rates by 18% on individual purchasers in Iowa.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2606

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2202

Source: AHIP.org and Des Moines Register

Minnesota: 23% Growth Over 2 Years

Minnesota has had over 100,000 citizens from 2007 to 2009 lose health coverage.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $2978

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2424

Source: AHIP.org and Twin Cities Daily Planet

Oklahoma: 32% Growth Over 2 Years

Last year's $17 million cut in the SoonerCare program has many dentists considering removing themselves from the participating list.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $3220

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2435

Source: AHIP.org and the Muskogee Phoenix

Georgia: 33% Growth Over 2 Years

Georgia's 2011 state budget points towards a $608 million deficit in Medicaid spending alone.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $3228

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2419

Source: AHIP.org and Savaannahnow.com

Virginia: 37% Growth Over 2 Years

Virginia has recently passed a bill preventing the federal or state government from requiring anyone to buy health care insurance.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $3229

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2359

Source: AHIP.org and The Virginia Gazette

New York: 40% Growth Over 2 Years

Governor Paterson's new budget has the potential to take $370 million from the state's public hospital system and push it to private alternatives.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $6630

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $4734

Source: AHIP.org and NYTimes.com

Tennessee: 42% Growth Over 2 Years

Tennessee is currently trying to increase the quality of care for its home care patients while cutting the budget for such activities 7%.

2009 Cost Per Individual: $3150

2006-2007 Cost Per Individual: $2221

Source: AHIP.org and The Tennessean

