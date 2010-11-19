The 15 Easiest Places In The World To Start A Business

Photo: dcJohn via flickr

If you’ve ever thought of starting a business, there’s a lot to consider right down to your geographic location.Doing Business ranked the ease of starting a business in 183 locations around the globe.



The ranking took into account each area’s required business procedures, the amount of time it would take to open a business, and how much startup and general costs would be.

They also made the following assumptions:

The business:

Is a limited liability company. If there is more than one type of limited liability company in the economy, the limited liability form most popular among domestic firms is chosen. Information on the most popular form is obtained from incorporation lawyers or the statistical office.

Operates in the economy’s largest business city.

Is 100% domestically owned and has 5 owners, none of whom is a legal entity.

Has start-up capital of 10 times income per capita at the end of 2009, paid in cash.

Performs general industrial or commercial activities, such as the production or sale to the public of products or services. The business does not perform foreign trade activities and does not handle products subject to a special tax regime, for example, liquor or tobacco. It is not using heavily polluting production processes.”

Check out the top 15 places. Some of the locations may surprise you.

First, here's further clarification of Doing Business' criteria for this ranking: 15. Azerbaijan Number of procedures: 6 Time (days): 8 Cost (% of income per capita): 3.1 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 14. Kyrgyz Republic Number of procedures: 2 Time (days): 10 Cost (% of income per capita): 3.7 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 13. Saudi Arabia Number of procedures: 4 Time (days): 5 Cost (% of income per capita): 7.0 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 12. Mauritius Number of procedures: 5 Time (days): 6 Cost (% of income per capita): 3.8 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0

11. Ireland Number of procedures: 4 Time (days):13 Cost (% of income per capita): 0.4 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 10. Rwanda Number of procedures: 2 Time (days): 3 Cost (% of income per capita): 8.8 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 9. United States Number of procedures: 6 Time (days): 6 Cost (% of income per capita): 1.4 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 8. Georgia (the country) Number of procedures: 3 Time (days): 3 Cost (% of income per capita): 5.0 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 7. Belarus Number of procedures: 5 Time (days): 5 Cost (% of income per capita): 1.6 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 6. Hong Kong Number of procedures: 3 Time (days): 6 Cost (% of income per capita): 2.0 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 5. Macedonia Number of procedures: 3 Time (days): 3 Cost (% of income per capita): 2.5 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 4. Singapore Number of procedures: 3 Time (days): 3 Cost (% of income per capita): 0.7 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 3. Canada Number of procedures: 1 Time (days): 5 Cost (% of income per capita): 0.4 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 2. Australia Number of procedures: 2 Time (days): 2 Cost (% of income per capita): 0.7 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 1. New Zealand Number of procedures: 1 Time (days): 1 Cost (% of income per capita): 0.4 Min. capital (% of income per capita): 0 Now check out some rules every entrepreneur should follow... 10 Business Commandments For Entrepreneurs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.