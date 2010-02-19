15 Countries That Will Get Creamed In An Oil Spike

The threat of a spike in oil prices continues to linger over the economy.
Oil shot up this week and the slightest signs of optimism, suggesting that prices are highly leveraged to growth and that investors see little slack in the system.
But not all countries will be hit the same if there is a mega spike.
Countries that import an exceptional amount of oil on a per-capita basis will be hit the hardest.
Here are those countries that will get slammed >
The Ukraine's relationship with Russia over oil leads to near yearly crises over exports, in which Russia holds the Ukraine to ransom over pricing.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Reuters
A new oil pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa is meant to be completed in 2011 and deliver significant supply to the Johannesburg area.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Petroline Holdings
Turkey's geo-strategic position establishes it as a gateway for oil from the Middle East to European markets. It will shortly be tapping into that potential, with several pipeline projects meant to run through the country.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Worldpress.org
Thailand may have 290 million barrels in reserve, but imports more oil than nearly every other country in South East Asia.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Mbendi Information Services
Australian domestic oil production is likely to cease before 2030 as the country runs out of supplies.
Source: Nationmaster.com and The M. King Hubbert centre
Panama ranks 100 in the list of oil exporting countries, behind other limited producers like Puerto Rico and Austria.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Index Mundi
Italian spending on oil is likely to rise by 36% on the back of higher prices and the closure of some refineries.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Bloomberg
French energy giant Total has an interest in Iranian oil, which may be halted by expanding sanctions on Iran.
Source: Nationmaster.com and BBC
Germany relies on Russia for much of its energy imports including oil, a relationship which has been tightened by the announced Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.
Source: Nationmaster.com, Wiki, and OilGasArticles
The U.S. has significant oil resources untapped, particularly in Alaska where controversy has arisen over environmental issues.
Source: Nationmaster.com, EIA, and Wiki
Guatemala is a member of Hugo Chavez's energy alliance and is planning on opening a refinery next year.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Up Stream Online
Spain demands more than 12% of developed Europe's oil, but contributes nothing to its supply.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Mindbranch
Similar to Spain, Greece produces nothing in terms of European oil supply, but has 3.45% of the developed European market demand.
Source: Nationmaster.com and MarketResearch.com
Iran is a key oil partner of Japan and in 2009 accounted for 12% of Japan's import supply.
Source: Nationmaster.com and NYTimes.com
Not surprisingly, they're far and away the most vulnerable.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Israel National News
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.