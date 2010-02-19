15 Countries That Will Get Creamed In An Oil Spike

The threat of a spike in oil prices continues to linger over the economy.



Oil shot up this week and the slightest signs of optimism, suggesting that prices are highly leveraged to growth and that investors see little slack in the system.

But not all countries will be hit the same if there is a mega spike.

Countries that import an exceptional amount of oil on a per-capita basis will be hit the hardest.

Here are those countries that will get slammed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.