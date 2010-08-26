13 States That Just Got Slammed With Massive Layoffs

Gregory White

Unemployment remains a serious problem in the United States, and in some places, it is continuing to expand.

Massive layoffs struck states across the U.S. last month, and the Bureau of labour Statistics has the details.

We’ve mined through to find the states with the most massive layoff events. A massive layoff event means 50 employees have filed for unemployment within 5-weeks, all from the same company.

We’ve also highlighted July’s initial unemployment claims, and examples of layoffs hitting each state.

13. Indiana

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 38

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 5,905

Example event: Alcoa laid off 40 individuals in the month of July in Indiana due to declining demand from customers.

12. Kentucky

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 50

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 5,491

Example event: King's Daughters Medical centre in Kentucky laid off 82 employees, as well as asked as many as 150 more to go part time.

11. Texas

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 51

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 4,667

Example event: Texas A&M laid off 66 employees in July at the university's physical plant.

10. Alabama

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 57

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 5,642

Example event: 500 workers laid off from NASA's constellation program in July.

9. Wisconsin

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 73

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 7,652

Example event: Automated Health Systems laid off 122 employees in two Madison, WI locations in July.

8. Pennsylvania

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 80

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 6,590

Example event: 241 teachers laid off in Harrisburg, PA.

7. Ohio

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 87

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 9,564

Example event: 144 staff at Insurance.com laid off from its headquarters in Solon, OH.

6. Illinois

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 92

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 10,969

Example event: 50 employees laid off by the Kane County Health Department in suburban Chicago.

5. Michigan

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 107

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 12,383

Example event: The Grand Rapids, MI school board laid off 71 employees.

4. New Jersey

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 113

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 10,486

Example event: Atlantic City, NJ may be set to layoff 750 employees by the end of September.

3. Florida

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 137

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 10,581

Example event: Plant City, FL cut 24 municipal jobs in the month of July.

2. New York

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 201

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 23,920

Example event: New York City Transit cutting 163 administrative employees. Their employment will end September 17.

1: California

Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 558

Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 44,343

Example event: Chevron laid off 150 truck drivers in the month of July in California.

