13 States That Just Got Slammed With Massive Layoffs

Unemployment remains a serious problem in the United States, and in some places, it is continuing to expand.
Massive layoffs struck states across the U.S. last month, and the Bureau of labour Statistics has the details.
We’ve mined through to find the states with the most massive layoff events. A massive layoff event means 50 employees have filed for unemployment within 5-weeks, all from the same company.
We’ve also highlighted July’s initial unemployment claims, and examples of layoffs hitting each state.
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 38
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 5,905
Example event: Alcoa laid off 40 individuals in the month of July in Indiana due to declining demand from customers.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 50
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 5,491
Example event: King's Daughters Medical centre in Kentucky laid off 82 employees, as well as asked as many as 150 more to go part time.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 51
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 4,667
Example event: Texas A&M laid off 66 employees in July at the university's physical plant.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 57
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 5,642
Example event: 500 workers laid off from NASA's constellation program in July.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 73
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 7,652
Example event: Automated Health Systems laid off 122 employees in two Madison, WI locations in July.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 80
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 6,590
Example event: 241 teachers laid off in Harrisburg, PA.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 87
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 9,564
Example event: 144 staff at Insurance.com laid off from its headquarters in Solon, OH.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 92
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 10,969
Example event: 50 employees laid off by the Kane County Health Department in suburban Chicago.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 107
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 12,383
Example event: The Grand Rapids, MI school board laid off 71 employees.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 113
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 10,486
Example event: Atlantic City, NJ may be set to layoff 750 employees by the end of September.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 137
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 10,581
Example event: Plant City, FL cut 24 municipal jobs in the month of July.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 201
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 23,920
Example event: New York City Transit cutting 163 administrative employees. Their employment will end September 17.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
Number of mass layoff events, July 2010: 558
Initial claims for unemployment, July 2010: 44,343
Example event: Chevron laid off 150 truck drivers in the month of July in California.
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
