Here Are The 13 Most Viral Olympic Ads So Far

KIDS 2012 by Procter & Gamble.

Photo: ProcterGamble / YouTube

The Olympics are right around the corner and the 60 or so brands that are official partners of this year’s games are gearing up their ads, and that includes viral campaigns. Unruly Media put together a nice graphic to show who is doing the best, and it might come as a surprise to many.According to Unruly’s data, the company doing the best is not a member of the usual sports sponsor suspects—Visa, Coca-Cola, British Airways, Adidas, BP, Samsung, or BMW—it’s Procter & Gamble. And it’s not just “the best”—it’s killing the competition. Not only does Procter & Gamble have four of the top 13 most-shared videos, it has one video that has more than six times the shares of videos No.2 through No.99 combined.



*Note: Rankings were based on the data from Unruly Media at 11:50 AM ET July 17, 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.