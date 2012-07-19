Here Are The 13 Most Viral Olympic Ads So Far

Charlie Minato
KIDS Procter GambleKIDS 2012 by Procter & Gamble.

Photo: ProcterGamble / YouTube

The Olympics are right around the corner and the 60 or so brands that are official partners of this year’s games are gearing up their ads, and that includes viral campaigns. Unruly Media put together a nice graphic to show who is doing the best, and it might come as a surprise to many.According to Unruly’s data, the company doing the best is not a member of the usual sports sponsor suspects—Visa, Coca-Cola, British Airways, Adidas, BP, Samsung, or BMW—it’s Procter & Gamble. And it’s not just “the best”—it’s killing the competition. Not only does Procter & Gamble have four of the top 13 most-shared videos, it has one video that has more than six times the shares of videos No.2 through No.99 combined.

*Note: Rankings were based on the data from Unruly Media at 11:50 AM ET July 17, 2012.

13. Raising an Olympian — Lolo Jones

Brand: Procter & Gamble
Views: 196,784
Shares: 11,926

12. London 2012 Olympic Games TVC

Brand: Samsung
Views: 120,828
Shares: 13,419

11. Move to the Beat 2012 Commercial — 2 Minutes

Brand: Coca-Cola
Views: 1,421,309
Shares: 13,811

10. 'BOY,' by British Airways Great Britons winner Prasanna Puwanarajah

Brand: British Airways
Views: 327,830
Shares: 13,904

9. The Britalian Job - Official

Brand: MINI UK
Views: 844,865
Shares: 14,313

8. Cadbury Fish Advert - Spots v Stripes

Brand: Cadbury
Views: 428,448
Shares: 16,364

7. London 2012 Ad

Brand: British Airways
Views: 838,514
Shares: 16,695

6. adidas presents Take the Stage: all 2012

Brand: adidas
Views: 623,607
Shares: 25,770

5. Raising an Olympian - RYAN LOCHTE

Brand: Procter & Gamble
Views: 752,111
Shares: 28,078

4. KIDS 2012

Brand: Procter & Gamble
Views: 2,108,834
Shares: 29,260

2. BMW M5 on the beach for the London 2012 Olympics

Brand: BMW
Views: 609,106
Shares: 63,3653

1. Best Job

Brand: Procter & Gamble
Views: 5,182,555
Shares: 2,021,475

