12 Cities Where You Really Don't Want To Be Selling Your Home

Gregory White
New housing numbers from Trulia, a real estate search company, are out and they point towards reductions in prices in places you might not expect.

While California and Florida have been strongly hit during the Great Recession, many other states are starting to show signs of the housing market price cuts that have been present other places for so long.

The cities are ranked by the percentage of residential properties that have had price reductions. We’ve also included Trulia’s average reduction in price and the total reduction in prices of homes on the market.

12 cities where home prices are still getting whacked by price reductions >

Kansas City, MO: 25% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 9%

Total Home Price Reductions: $23,811,900

Washington D.C.: 25% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 12%

Total Home Price Reductions: $53,931,396

Columbus, OH: 26% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 9%

Total Home Price Reductions: $13,942,935

Tucson, AZ: 27% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 10%

Total Home Price Reductions: $54,479,308

Minneapolis, MN: 29% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 8%

Total Home Price Reductions: $14,476,510

Dallas, TX: 29% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 9%

Total Home Price Reductions: $102,431,520

Jacksonville, FL: 30% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 13%

Total Home Price Reductions: $92,945,001

Baltimore, MD: 30% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 12%

Total Home Price Reductions: $35,287,980

Memphis, TN: 31% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 10%

Total Home Price Reductions: $24,090,936

Mesa, AZ: 31% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 14%

Total Home Price Reductions: $30,437,385

Phoenix, AZ: 31% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 13%

Total Home Price Reductions: $99,006,960

Milwaukee, WI: 33% Of Listings Have Price Reductions

Average Reduction in Price: 9%

Total Home Price Reductions: $17,247,300

