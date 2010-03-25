12 Bubblicious Global Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Is Booming

Gregory White
Bangkok

Citi and Knight Frank have released their Wealth Report for 2010, and it points toward massive gains for some markets in terms of luxury real estate.

Seriously, the price growth in some cities will blow your mind (think Asia).

Of course, overall, 2009 was not a great year for high-end real estate, as the US continues to weaken, and Europe turns grey.

But looking at high-end real estate is very telling in terms of what it says about where the upper class is growing.

Bangkok: Prices up 4.6% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Bangkok Condos

Sao Paulo: Prices up 5.6% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Holprop.com

Washington D.C.: Prices up 5.6% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Everymaydc.com

London: Prices up 6.1% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Haute Residence

Rio De Janeiro: Prices up 10% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Rio Exclusive

Mumbai: Prices up 11% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Mumbai.olx.in

Jakarta: Prices up 14% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: The Ascott

Singapore: Prices up 17% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Luxury Property

Johannesburg: Prices up 17% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Top Places

Hong Kong: Prices up 40.5% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Luxury Portfolio

Beijing: Prices up 47% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Style Blog

Shanghai: Prices up 52% in 2009

Source: Knight Frank and Citi Wealth Report

Photo: Spacehk.cn

And now...

