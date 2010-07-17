Here Are The 10 U.S. States Most Likely To Default

Right now, there is renewed worry about the fiscal position of states in the U.S. Just yesterday, Illinois passed Iceland on the rankings of sovereign CDS compiled by CMA Datavision.



Today we have the top 10 states facing sovereign default, ranked by CPD, or the cumulative probability of default. That default risk (cumulative probability of default) is measured through fluctuations in the state’s CDS rating, and the height of that rating. The spread of each 10-year CDS is also listed.

Note: These are the only U.S. states CMA Datavision tracks CDS for.

