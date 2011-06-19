11 Countries Where defence Spending Is Soaring

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Global defence expenditure was estimated to have been up 1.3% to $1,630 billion in 2010, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).The U.S. now accounts for 43% of global defence spending, but in Europe military spending dropped 2.8% on account of the global recession. Germany and Italy have shown significant declines in their defence budget.
In a new report Nomura, via SIPRI, has highlighted countries that have massively boosted military spending. We featured the 11 countries that have increased the spending the most between 2001 and 2010, the drag on GDP in 2010, and even highlighted some of their major arms suppliers.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 3.3%
Share of GDP 2010: 2.3%
Real spending 2010: $59.3 billion
The French army uses arms supplied by PGM Précision, FN Herstal, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Eurocopter and NHIndustries among others.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 21.9%
Share of GDP 2010: 2.7%
Real spending 2010: $59.6 billion
The British army uses weapons manufactured by Heckler & Koch, Vickers Defence Systems, Saab, and MBDA among others.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 30%
Share of GDP 2010: 1.6%
Real spending 2010: $33.5 billion
Saab is in talks to sell the Gripen to Brazil and BAE systems is also reported to be pursuing Brazil aggressively.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 45.2%
Share of GDP 2010: 2.8%
Real spending 2010: $27.6 billion
South Korea relies on local companies like Hyundai Rotem and Samsung Techwin, while its international suppliers include Heckler & Koch, Rockisland Arsenal and Russian Kurganmashzavod. South Korea gets most of its arms from the US, Eurozone, Israel and Russia.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 48.9%
Share of GDP 2010: 2%
Real spending 2010: $24 billion
Australia's suppliers include Eurocopter, Elbit Systems, Boeing via its subsidiaries, and Rock Island Arsenal among others.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 51.8%
Share of GDP 2010: 1.5%
Real spending 2010: $22.8 billion
Canada uses vehicles and equipment manufactured by General Motors Diesel Division. It has recently bought Leopard C2's from the Netherlands and Germany.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 54.3%
Share of GDP 2010: 2.7%
Real spending 2010: $41.3 billion
Earlier this month India approved a $4.1 billion proposal to by 10 military aircrafts from Boeing. Meanwhile, the Indian defence ministry is also looking to acquire 126 war planes for about $10 billion from either France's Dassault Rafale or Eurofighter.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 63%
Share of GDP 2010: 10.4%
Real spending 2010: $45.2 billion
Saudi Arabia uses arms and vehicles made by Lockheed Martin, AM General, General Dynamics Land Systems, Uralvagonzavod and Panhard among others.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 81.3%
Share of GDP 2010: 4.8%
Real spending 2010: $698 billion
The U.S. uses vehicles and arms manufactured by AM General, Colt defence, H & R, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, among others.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 82.4%
Share of GDP 2010: 4%
Real spending 2010: $58.7 billion
The Russian army has been supplied by Votkinsk Plant State Production Association, Sukhoi, Mikoyan, Kamov, and IAI, among others.
Change between 2001 - 2010: 189%
Share of GDP 2010: 2.1%
Real spending 2010: $119 billion
The Chinese army is supplied by the Academy of Rocket Motors Technology (ARMT). Russian company Almaz Antei reportedly signed a $2.25 billion contract with China and the company is said to be developing a partnership with the country.
