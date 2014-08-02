Here Are The 10 Weirdest Song Lyrics Of All Time

Some of these could should also probably be on the the list of worst song lyrics of all time.

But users of U.K. music service BlinkBox have voted the following phrase-turns the 10-weirdest of all time.

No. 1? “Are we human, or are we dancer?” by The Killers. We’ve actually always kind of liked that one.

But things swiftly deteriorate thereafter. Check it out. We first saw this at the AV Club »

The Killers, Human “Are we human, or are we dancer?” The Beatles, I Am The Walrus “I am the eggman, they are the eggmen, I am the walrus, goo goo g’joob.” Michael Jackson, Earth Song “What about elephants? Have we lost their trust?” Lionel Richie, All Night Long “Tom bo li de se de moi ya, yeah jambo jambo.” Carly Rae Jepsen, Call Me Maybe “Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad.” Black Eyed Peas, Boom Boom Pow “Beats so big I’m stepping on leprechauns.” Duran Duran, The Reflex “The reflex is an only child, he’s waiting in the park.” Wham! Club Tropicana “Club Tropicana, drinks are free, fun and sunshine, there’s enough for everyone, all that’s missing is the sea.” Taylor Swift, Love Story -“Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter, and my daddy said stay away from Juliet.” Oasis, Champagne Supernova “Slowly walking down the hall, faster than a cannonball.”

There are some clear omissions here, including half of Led Zeppelin’s catalogue (“This is the wonder of devotion — I see the torch we all must hold; This is the mystery of the quotient — upon us all a little rain must fall,” anyone? UltimateClassicRock has a great list of the 10 weirdest Zep lyrics here »), and 90% of Rush’s lyrics.

But this is a pretty good place to start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.