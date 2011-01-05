Here Are The 10 Most Influential TV Shows...On Twitter

As Twitter’s popularity has increased so too has the tendency to use it as a success and/or relevancy meter.



With that in mind Klout, the online influence measuring blog, has analysed the online content from Twitter over the past year, to come up with the overall most influential Twitter trends.

Klout’s blog somewhat vaguely explains their methodology for choosing these trends:

At Klout, we believe that trends aren’t simply a factor of volume. These topics are not only shared widely, but shared by the top influencers on Twitter. These word clouds reflect the influence of these topics in shaping the year 2010 on Twitter.

These lists reflect the influential topics, but not sentiment. For some brands, such as BP and Toyota, becoming an influential topic reflects the controversy they encountered this year.

Klout divided trends by subject, from the most influential products (the iPhone) to the most influential “Tech Companies” (no surprise: the most influential tech company on Twitter is… Twitter).

But the list of the most influential TV Shows on Twitter had this major surprise: the #3 most influential show, following Lost and American Idol, is Fox News’ Red Eye, the news show hosted by Greg Gutfeld, beginning at 3AM.

It’s probably worth noting, for those of you scratching your heads, that Red Eye has long have a devoted late night following, and that one of its anchors Andy Levy has a loyal Twitter following (i.e. when he Tweets people click through and/or RT in large numbers).

Still. Red Eye is more influential on Twitter than Jersey Shore? What about Glee?

Klout agrees:

The fact that Lost and American Idol top this list is no surprise as they have a fervent following. Red Eye, a show on Fox News, was the dark horse of this list.

Red Eye is the only news show on the list. Even though Glenn Beck is one of the most influential people on Twitter, his show is missing from the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.