Here Are The 10 Things That Would Make David Rosenberg Bullish

Yes, it would be possible, if we saw…



1. Initial jobless claims below 400k on a sustained basis. This would lead to

job growth strong enough to generate organic wage growth.

2. Improvement in housing inventories to a 5-6 months’ supply backdrop. This

would help establish a floor under home prices.

3. Signs of a turnaround in the money multiplier, money velocity and the ratio

of commercial bank non-liquid assets/total assets. Any sign that the debt

deleveraging cycle has run its course.

4. A new “killer app” or some major technological breakthrough would be nice.

5. A sustained decline in oil prices that is induced by new supplies (or peace in

the Mideast?) as opposed to demand destruction would act as a de facto

tax cut.

6. Structural economic reforms in the world’s “surplus saving” countries like

China, India and Germany that stimulate their domestic demand, and

hence bolster our exports and reduce the global reliance on the U.S. as the

consumer of last resort, would be a huge plus.

7. A peaking out in the personal savings rate (the sooner we get to 6%-8%, the

better) – get to a level consistent with pent-up demand.

8. Consumer confidence closer to 100 (typical of expansion) than the current

50 reading.

9. An end to the steep cutbacks at the state and local government level.

10. New and more effective political leadership globally – could the Cameron

victory in the UK be a leading indicator towards fiscal probity?

