Here Are The 10 Highest-Paying Jobs At Google

South African job listing site JobVine compiled the following chart of the top 10 salaries at Google, compiled from Glassdoor.



The top pay is for contract positions leading software development. It’s not uncommon to see contractors earn more salary than full-time employees at big tech companies, because they’re often not able to get stock options and perks.

For jobs within the company, it looks like directors of product management are the highest paid, which is fitting with Google’s new emphasis under Larry Page on product over engineering.

Photo: Jobvine.za via Glassdoor

The chart is part of a larger infographic that also outlines Google’s hiring process — it’s based on a post by Google developer evangelist Don Dodge, who used to work at Microsoft — and some of the crazy questions you have to answer to get a job there.

