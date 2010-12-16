Here Are The 10 'Dumbest' U.S. News Websites According To Google

Google has launched a new search filter to its “advanced search page” that allows people to sort content based on…reading level – basic, intermediate, or advanced.



It also allows you to chart how ‘smart’ or ‘dumb’ any website is by using the search function.

It’s not entirely clear how Google measures reading level, but London-based SEO consultant Malcolm Coles speculates that Google probably uses one of these assessment levels on his blog.

Adam Sherk analysed 25 of the biggest newspapers, magazines, TV, wire services and Web-only news organisations to see how they stacked up. Here are the bottom 10 based on ‘most basic.’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.