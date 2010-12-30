Here Are 10 Of The Most Offensive Protest Signs Of 2010

The satirical website Christwire.org has selected their ‘favourite’ protest signs from 2010.



“2010 was a very tough year for America. We had to endure an unprecedented travesty, that being a foreign-born Muslim playing Lord and saviour over our nation.”

On a more serious note, you can learn a lot about U.S. politics in 2010 from these signs. Namely, that a sustained bad economy combined with a floundering media brought out the worst in people.

So yeah: In 2010 parts of the country went off the rails.

For example: Who knew that Obama was an illegal Kenyan immigrant, that Democrats started the KKK, and that our tax dollars were being used to promote lesbianism?

More from Christwire: “These are dark times and it is time for America to stand up and make the world right again. Our founding fathers gave us the power of Protest and that we shall!”

As offensively as possible.

