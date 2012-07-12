Here Are The 10 Countries With The Most Generous Public Pensions

Photo: flickr/ MorBCN

The eurozone debt crisis has had a profound effect on the world economy.Countries such as Greece, Ireland and Portugal received emergency bailout money to stay afloat. Meanwhile, the U.S. government currently holds more than $15.7 trillion in debt, and lawmakers cannot agree on the best way to rein it in.



Governments end up with massive debts for a number of reasons, including government pension spending. Many of the eurozone countries that have the largest debt problems are also ones with the most generous public pensions — notably Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Greece, the poster child for the eurozone crisis, needs to find 1.4 billion euros ($1.73 billion) to fund its pensions just in 2013.

