GOLDEN GLOBES 2011: Here Are The 10 Best Actress Nominations

The 2011 awards season begins in earnest with tonight’s Golden Globe awards.

Check out all the nominations below.

There are a lot of strong performances this year — but everyone is saying Natalie Portman‘s portrayal of a schizophrenic ballerina in Black Swan is the clear favourite to win in the Drama category — so we’re jumping on the bandwagon, too.

Angelina Jolie was the surprise nomination in the Comedy or Musical category for her widely lambasted film The Tourist, and was probably just nominated so she’d show up on the red carpet looking really hot.

We predict the actual winner in the Musical or Comedy category will be Annette Bening for The Kids Will Be Alright, which will set her up for her fourth Academy Award nomination (still no wins). Then we predict she will lose (again!) to Portman.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

