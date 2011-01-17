GOLDEN GLOBES 2011: Here Are The 10 Best Actor Nominations

Check out all the best actor nominations for tonight’s Golden Globes below.



The Globes are known to be a little unpredictable when giving out awards — but that didn’t stop us from making a few predictions:

In the Drama category, Jesse Eisenberg gave a much lauded performance, but the winner will be Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. He plays King George VI — and he has a stammer! Awards shows can’t get enough of that sort of thing. Also, because we think The Social Network will trump The King’s Speech in the Best Drama Picture category, Firth’s movie is entitled to at least one big win. This is where it’s going to get it.

In the (weak) Musical or Comedy Category, Johnny Depp will prove to be superior to, well, himself, by winning in Alice in Wonderland over his nomination in The Tourist. He’s been nominated twice, so he should walk home with at least one prize. Sure, Alice in Wonderland wasn’t great, but The Tourist was abysmal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.