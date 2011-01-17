GOLDEN GLOBES 2011: Here Are The 10 Best Actor Nominations

Ujala Sehgal
James Franco

Check out all the best actor nominations for tonight’s Golden Globes below. 

The Globes are known to be a little unpredictable when giving out awards — but that didn’t stop us from making a few predictions:

In the Drama category, Jesse Eisenberg gave a much lauded performance, but the winner will be Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. He plays King George VI — and he has a stammer! Awards shows can’t get enough of that sort of thing. Also, because we think The Social Network will trump The King’s Speech in the Best Drama Picture category, Firth’s movie is entitled to at least one big win. This is where it’s going to get it.

In the (weak) Musical or Comedy Category, Johnny Depp will prove to be superior to, well, himself, by winning in Alice in Wonderland over his nomination in The Tourist. He’s been nominated twice, so he should walk home with at least one prize. Sure, Alice in Wonderland wasn’t great, but The Tourist was abysmal.

Jesse Eisenberg – The Social Network (Drama)

Colin Firth – The King's Speech (Drama)

James Franco – 127 Hours (Drama)

Ryan Gosling – Blue Valentine (Drama)

Mark Wahlberg – The Fighter (Drama)

Johnny Depp – Alice in Wonderland (Musical or Comedy)

Johnny Depp (Again) – The Tourist (Musical or Comedy)

Paul Giamatti – Barney's Version (Musical or Comedy)

Jake Gyllenhaal – Love And Other Drugs (Musical or Comedy)

Kevin Spacey – Casino Jack (Musical or Comedy)

Now see the best picture nominations...

