Holy Cow! Carbon Trading Has Barely Gotten Off The Ground, And There's Already A Huge Financial Scandal In Europe

The news out of Europe is that Deutsche Bank and several others have been raided in a C02 swapping tax evasion scheme.
This is amazing news because the carbon market — a concept beloved by both banks and environmentalists — is still nascent.
No, we don’t yet know how this is going to play out but really the fact that a market that’s barely gotten off the ground is already drawing suspicious of tax evasion is very damning, and suggests that banks can’t be trusted if the market ever gets huge.
Stepping back, because European carbon market rules were badly constructed, plenty of companies — not just banks — are already making a fortune — merely by virtue of the fact that slow business has meant they’ve easily come under their goals.
Surplus permits in '08: 1,400,000
2008 value: $27 million
2012 est. value: $173 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 1,600,000
2008 value: $31 million
2012 est. value: $200 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 1,700,000
2008 value: $33 million
2012 est. value: $210 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 1,700,000
2008 value: $33 million
2012 est. value: $210 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 2,000,000
2008 value: $39 million
2012 est. value: $250 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 2,700,000
2008 value: $52 million
2012 est. value: $330 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 3,300,000
2008 value: $64 million
2012 est. value: $410 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 3,400,000
2008 value: $66 million
2012 est. value: $422 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 4,200,000
2008 value: $82 million
2012 est. value: $520 million
Source: Sandbag
Surplus permits in '08: 14,400,000
2008 value: $280 million
2012 est. value: $1,800 million
Source: Sandbag
