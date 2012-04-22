Television's Highest Paid Celebrity Judges

Britney Spears will own the highest pay check of any reality celebrity judge on television. The singer agreed to a $15 million dollar contract to perform and the “X-Factor.”



However, Spears isn’t the only one the networks offer big bucks. Howard Stern will earn nearly $15 million while on “America’s Got Talent” this summer and “The Voice” gang sing all the way to the bank on million dollar pay rolls.

Jennifer Lopez comes close with her “American Idol” paycheck. Comrade Steven Tyler reportedly earns millions as well, however, not nearly enough as Lopez.

See how Britney’s salary compares to other celebrities below:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider

(Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, Forbes)

