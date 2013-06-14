Here Are Some Other Really Dumb Things Australian Broadcasters Have Said

Yesterday Howard Sattler asked Australia’s Prime Minister if her boyfriend was gay, which he thought was a good idea seeing as though Tim Mathieson is a hairdresser.

Everyone is talking about it today, but it is not like he is the first Australian broadcaster to well-and-truly earn the “shock jock” title.

If you thought his question was dumb, sexist or both then wait until you read what some of his illustrious broadcasting peers have said.

This wouldn't be a controversy slideshow without 2DayFM's breakfast star Kyle Sandilands. In 2009 he -- along with a co-host -- thought it would be a good idea to strap a 14-year-old girl to a lie detector and ask her questions in front of her mum. When asked by her mum if she had ever had any sexual experience, she revealed she had been raped at age 12. That's not Kyle's fault. But after a long pause, he asked 'Right ... is that the only experience you've had?' photo: Getty photo: Getty/Ryan Pierse ... And then there was the time, again in 2009, when he said Magda Szubanski -- and Australia comedian of Polish heritage -- would lose weight if she spent some time in a concentration camp. Here's what he said: 'You put her in a concentration camp and you watch the weight fall off ... like, she could be skinny'. Photo: Getty And now for 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones. Again, it's hard to know where to start, but one of the worst things he is known for saying is that Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard should be cast out to sea in a 'chaff bag'. Photo: Getty And then there was the time when he was secretly-recorded at a fundraiser suggesting the Prime Minister's recently-deceased father 'died of shame'. Photo: Getty On to David Oldfield, the broadcaster and former politician who when working for 2UE in May 2010 said this about asylum seekers trying to get to Australia via boat: 'Yes, we'll turn on the electric fences. We'll stop them from coming and the ones that are here, we'll make sure they can't escape and if they do try it they'll be fried'. Photo: Getty And then he said this: 'Of course, the concept of frying relates to an electric fence. No one's seriously suggesting we whack them in a, in a frying pan and sort of, you know, batter them up or anything like that. They wouldn't taste very good anyway, would they?' Photo: Getty

