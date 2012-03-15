Here Are Some Of TV's Most Successful Product Placements

In honour of Oreo’s 100th birthday, the cookie will guest star on tonight’s episode of Modern Family, reports AdAge. The staff of the ABC hit sitcom has written a scene that involves Luke Dunphy eating the cookie in an unusually interesting way.



Oreo began talking to ABC about this placement last spring. (The brand has also been running a series of promos that feature the Modern Family characters celebrating their inner child, which is the theme of Oreo’s birthday campaign).

“We chose to partner with the program because it brings to life fun moments of family connection in a humorous and entertaining way,” said Kraft spokesman, Basil T. Maglaris, to AdAge.

Co-creator Steven Levitan told AdAge in a January interview that the show turns down 90 per cent of product placement requests. This season the show has already incorporated Toyota, Audi, and Target into episodes despite trying to limit deals like these to one to three a season.

Of course, product placement in television is nothing new. In the early days of radio and television, shows were often underwritten by companies like Proctor & Gamble; this is also why they were called soap operas.

Brands realised early on that they could benefit from their products being integrated into plot lines and associated with popular shows; production companies understood that these deals meant both equating themselves with valuable brands and, in most cases, money.

Today, as advertisers worry about fragmented audiences and the DVR making their commercials obsolete, more brands are trying to broker deals with popular shows.

