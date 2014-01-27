Here Are Some Of The Weird Ways Australia Marked Its National Holiday

Getty Images. Beachgoers celebrating Australia Day 2014 at Bondi Beach.

Australians mark their national day – January 26 – with some unusual events.

While a snag on the barbie and a cold tinny in hand is an institution, Australians have also found other ways to define “Australianism” on the annual day to celebrate the sunburnt country.

Many have even become iconic Australia Day events such as the annual Cockroach Race at the Story Bridge Hotel in Queensland, which held its 33rd competition this year.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the best alternative ways Aussies celebrated from australiaday.org

Here are some of the “bewdies”:

Queensland

Esky (cool-box) Races in Brisbane.

Cockroach Races in Brisbane.

Dunny Races on the Sunshine Coast.

Broom Throwing and Gumboot Throwing Competitions in Port Douglas.

Mango Eating and Prawn Peeling Competitions in Newstead.

New South Wales

Pavlova Competition in West Wyalong.

Sheep Shearing and Whip Cracking Competitions at Homebush.

Cow Poo Tossing Competition, Yabbie Races and Lamington Cooking Competitions in Boorowa.

Victoria

Billycart Racing and Lamington Eating Contests in Kensington.

South Australia

Havaiana Thong Challenge in Glenelg.

Tuna Tossing in Port Lincoln.

Sao Eating Competition in Point Pass.

Tasmania

Ferret races in Latrobe.

Western Australia

Cane toad races in Kununurra.

Northern Territory

Beer Can Regatta in Darwin.

Meat Pie Eating Contest in Darwin.

See more Australia Day events being held across the country here.

