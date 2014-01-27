Here Are Some Of The Weird Ways Australia Marked Its National Holiday

Australians mark their national day – January 26 – with some unusual events.
While a snag on the barbie and a cold tinny in hand is an institution, Australians have also found other ways to define “Australianism” on the annual day to celebrate the sunburnt country.
Many have even become iconic Australia Day events such as the annual Cockroach Race at the Story Bridge Hotel in Queensland, which held its 33rd competition this year.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the best alternative ways Aussies celebrated from australiaday.org
Here are some of the “bewdies”:
Queensland
Esky (cool-box) Races in Brisbane.
Cockroach Races in Brisbane.
Dunny Races on the Sunshine Coast.
Broom Throwing and Gumboot Throwing Competitions in Port Douglas.
Mango Eating and Prawn Peeling Competitions in Newstead.
New South Wales
Pavlova Competition in West Wyalong.
Sheep Shearing and Whip Cracking Competitions at Homebush.
Cow Poo Tossing Competition, Yabbie Races and Lamington Cooking Competitions in Boorowa.
Victoria
Billycart Racing and Lamington Eating Contests in Kensington.
South Australia
Havaiana Thong Challenge in Glenelg.
Tuna Tossing in Port Lincoln.
Sao Eating Competition in Point Pass.
Tasmania
Ferret races in Latrobe.
Western Australia
Cane toad races in Kununurra.
Northern Territory
Beer Can Regatta in Darwin.
Meat Pie Eating Contest in Darwin.
See more Australia Day events being held across the country here.
