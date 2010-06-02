Here Are The Greatest Moments In CNN History

Photo: www.pophistorydig.com

As we mentioned earlier, today is CNN’s 30th birthday.CNN was the first network to introduce 24-hour news coverage, and its founder, Ted Turner, harbored ambitious visions from the very beginning.



He said at the time of CNN’s launch:

We won’t be signing off until the world ends. We’ll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event.

But it increasingly seems like the end of CNN’s world might not be so far into the future.

Its ratings are a mess and its anchors aren’t doing so great, either. Larry King’s been getting beat up in the press left and right. Anderson Cooper’s been switching up his format to try and get more viewers. And Campbell Brown just resigned from the network because “not enough people want to watch my program.”

Perhaps that’s why CNN has been relatively quiet about celebrating the big 3-0 today, with no major events planned like the ones it’s had for past birthdays. (Though CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton did write something.) Remember the Diana Ross Philips Arena blowout when CNN turned 20?

So we thought it would be fitting to take a look back at some of CNN’s milestones.

