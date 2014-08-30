Here Are Some Of The Essentials Tech Heads Pack For A Weekend-Long Hack-A-Thon

Packing for a hack-a-thon takes some careful planning – there’s a lot of work to do and you don’t want to be held up by not having the right chargers or lollies.

The StartupBus has been on the road now for almost 12 hours, it’s almost in Melbourne after leaving from Sydney early on Friday morning.

That’s given the 23 tech geeks on board, or hipsters, hustlers and hackers as they prefer to be called, enough time to unpack some of their techy gadgets and other necessities.

Here’s the list of necessities these tech minded people say need to be in your backpack before walking into an extended hack-a-thon.

Toothbrush, deodorant, mints, gum and fresh underwear – You’re working in a confined space with other human beings. Personal hygiene is important.

Energy drinks, juice boxes, lollies, muesli bars and chocolate – There’s a lot to be done and not a lot of time to do it in. Ride the sugar high.

Laptop – No explanation needed here.

Speakers – Every hacker needs a jam.

Noise cancelling headphones – Not everyone wants to hear your jam.

Lan cables

USBs

Sticky tape – Can fix almost anything.

Bluetac – Stops your stuff sliding around a desk.

Security ties – To attach stuff to desk legs.

Velcro strips – It stops your laptop sliding if you’re working on a hack-a-bus.

Personal Wifi – No hacker wants to have to depend on anyone else.

Power boards and spare battery packs – With so many geeks there are more power sucking gadgets than outlets.

Chargers – As many as you can cram in: No juice, no startup.

Whiteboard markers – You’ll probably feel the need to write on windows.

Pens, stationary, sticky notes – To explain your mad idea.

NOW READ: Our StartupBus Group Just Failed, And I’m Completely Ok With That.

Alex Heber is on the road with the Australian StartupBus, a three-day trip in which a group of entrepreneurs will try to build a set of innovative technology companies over the course of a three-day bus ride. The journey finishes next week back in Sydney in time for the SydStart finals.

