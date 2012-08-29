Here's The Random Mix Of Celeb Guests Appearing On Katie Couric's New Talk Show

Photo: tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com

Katie Couric’s new ABC talk show already has quite the star-studded line-up.The first episode of “Katie,” airing on September 10, will feature new mother Jessica Simpson and the show’s theme song writer, Sheryl Crow.



Simpson is set to talk about her weight loss issues, which the media have paid extra special attention to during her recent pregnancy, and Crow will discuss her recently diagnosed (but benign) brain tumour.

Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Chelsea Handler are also set to later appear on the show. Both Aimee Copeland, who survived the wrath of flesh-eating bacteria, and E.L. James, author of bestseller “50 Shades of Grey,” round out the roster.

Couric has arranged for a group of bloggers to sit in the audience and live-blog each episode.

The theme of “Katie” is “new beginnings,” stemming from Couric’s reinvention of herself after a 24-year long broadcasting career in hard news.

The show’s first month will focus on guests who have overcome major changes in their lives.

